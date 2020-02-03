BMW hits the brakes on all-new Mini over Brexit uncertainties and cost-cutting

The replacement for the current Mini has been reportedly been delayed in the wake of Britain’s exit from the European Union this past weekend.

According to Automotive News Europe, possible trade relation difficulties has been cited by parent company BMW has the main problem facing the marque following Brexit, with spokesperson, Maximilian Schoeberl, confirming that the lifespan of the current six year old Mini will be extended further.

In addition, the publication reports that Mini sales had tumbled by 4.1% in 2019, with further pressure coming in the form of ever more stringent emissions regulations set to enforced on the Old Continent next year that could impact sales even more.

Initially, it was reported that the all-new Mini had been earmarked for introduction in 2022, but with BMW having announced widescale cost-cutting measures and the effects of Brexit still to be ascertained, speculation is that an investment into the plant in Oxford for the next generation model would be subjected to intensive scrutiny before being approved. If deemed unfavourable, the publication states that the only other manufacturing plant in the Netherlands could receive approval to take over Mini production completely.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.