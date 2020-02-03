New Audi A3 Sportback debut penned-in for 3 March

Seen and pictured on a number of occasions since 2018 undergoing pre-production testing, Audi is reportedly set to unveil the new A3 on 3 March.

Citing an unnamed source with apparent information of the reveal, motor1.com reports that the mentioned date will only apply to the five-door Sportback with the sedan set to debut at a later stage. Unlike previous generations though, a three-door will no longer be produced in response to poor sales, with the same being true of the cabriolet.

In terms of styling, the A3 will take after the A1 and Q3 with the same set to be true of the interior that will receive Ingolstadt’s latest MMI infotainment system and optional Virtual Cockpit Display instrument. Expect a noteworthy uptake in safety and driver assistance systems, as well as autonomous driving.

Underneath, the A3 will mirror the Volkswagen Golf and Seat Leon in becoming the third model to ride on the updated MQB Evo platform, which means the inclusion of the same petrol and diesel engines, plus the mild-hybrid and a plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

Caught partially undisguised by Britain’s Autocar, the performance A3 range will once again consist out of the S3 that will be motivated by the familiar 2.0 TFSI engine the publication claims could produce as much as 240 kW and the RS3 that will keep hold of its five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine with power set to be remain as is at 294 kW.

Expect more details and even images to be revealed or leaked in the coming weeks.

