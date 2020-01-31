Audi, officially, confirms new A6 and S6 pricing

With pricing details of the new A6 and S6 having been revealed online just over three weeks ago, Audi has now officially announced complete details of its long awaited mid-size sedan.

Shown at the Geneva Motor Show two years ago, the A6 and S6, as previously mentioned, will only be offered in sedan guise and with the choice, in the case of the former, of two TDI motors whereas the latter will be petrol powered compared to the oil-burning equivalent sold in Europe.

In its base 45 TDI form, the A6 makes use of the long serving 2.0 TDI engine that produces 140kW/400Nm. Paired to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox with drive going to the front wheels only, the A6 will get from 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and top out at 237 km/h.

Equipment-wise, the 45 comes standard with the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster, the 10.1-inch MMI Plus infotainment system and the smaller 8.6-inch climate control display, LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels with up to 21-inches available, electric leather seats and two suspension options; the standard steel setup and steel springs with optional Adaptive air suspension.

In addition to the S line exterior pack, two option packs are offered; the Comfort that boasts quad-zone climate control, heated front seats and keyless entry, and the Sport consisting of the contoured ambient lighting, sport suspension and high-gloss exterior details.

Capping the regular range off is the 45 TDI that is motivated by the equally familiar 3.0 TDI motor that delivers 183 kW and 600 Nm and not 500 Nm as previously reported. Mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, the 45 receives Audi’s rally derived quattro all-wheel-drive system that boasts a self-locking centre differential.

Sitting at the top of the range, the S6 produces 331kW/600Nm from its mild-hybrid 2.9 TFSI V6, which allows for a limited top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Like the A6 45 TDI, the S6 comes with quattro all-wheel-drive, but eschews the Tiptronic ‘box for a seven-speed S tronic.

Although sticker prices for the 40 TDI (R885 000) and S6 (R1 353 800) have already been revealed, the previously unknown purchase price of the 45 TDI, which arrives on local shores in mid-2020, has been set at R1 059 000. The flagship RS6 Avant meanwhile is scheduled to become available during the second half of the year. A five year/100 000 km Audi Freeway plan is standard on all models.

