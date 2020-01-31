Motoring News 31.1.2020 02:07 pm

Kia Picanto undergoes specification rethink

Charl Bosch
Kia Picanto undergoes specification rethink

Smart’s revisions have gone the other way with the removal of the rear parking sensors and reverse camera.

Entering its third year of production this year, Kia has introduced a number of specification upgrades to the Picanto range, including the removal of some models.

Starting the upgrades off, the entry-level Start now comes as standard with a passenger’s airbags and ABS, while the next step-up Street receives rear electric windows, heated and electric mirrors, the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and newly designed plastic covers for the 14-inch steel wheels.

The mid-range Style is next and benefits from 14-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and gear knob, as well as folding electric mirrors with integrated indictors.

At the sharp-end, the Smart’s revisions have gone the other way with the removal of the rear parking sensors and reverse camera, both now optional, and inclusion of a sunroof that previously featured on the options list. According to Kia, the removal of said features came as a result of customer feedback where more emphasis on connectivity and infotainment was placed.

Up front, the automaker has kept the existing engine line-up unchanged, but with the Street no longer offering the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the Smart doing without the smaller 1.0-litre motor. In addition, both engines’ outputs are unchanged with the three-pot again producing 49kW/95Nm and the four-cylinder 61kW/122Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the line-up with a four-speed automatic optional.

As before, the Picanto is offered with a five year/unlimited km warranty and a two year/30 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Picanto 1.0 Start – R167 995

Picanto 1.0 Start AT – R181 995

Picanto 1.0 Street – R179  995

Picanto 1.0 Street AT – R193 995

Picanto 1.0 Style – R189  995

Picanto 1.0 Style AT – R203 995

Picanto 1.2 Street – R188 995

Picanto 1.2 Street AT – R202 995

Picanto 1.2 Style – R 198 995

Picanto 1.2 Style AT – R212 995

Picanto 1.2 Smart – R219 995

Picanto 1.2 Smart AT – R233 995

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kia resumes new Sorento teaser campaign as engine details leak 11.2.2020
Kia writes new Sonet at Delhi Auto Expo 5.2.2020
New Kia Sorento teased as fresh spy images reveal all 4.2.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition