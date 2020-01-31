Hummer name revived as GM teases first all-electric pick-up

Dormant since 2010, General Motors (GM) has released the official teaser video of the revived Hummer that will now be sold under its GMC division.

Officially called the GMC Hummer EV, the first model to wear the iconic military derived name in over decade will not only break from tradition in being pick-up as opposed to an SUV, but feature an all-electric drivetrain rated at 746 kW or 1 001 PS, the same output as a Bugatti Veyron.

Based on the 15 second clip, which only shows the front facia that retains long standing Hummer traits such as the six-slot grille with prominent HUMMER badging, square headlights, the vertical seven grille slats and square bonnet, the EV will produce an estimated 11 500 pounds feet of torque, which equates to 15 591 Nm, and reach 60 mph (96 km/h) from standstill in three seconds.

Marketed under the advertising slogan “A Quiet Revolution Is Coming” that will air during the Super Bowl this coming Sunday, the Hummer EV will make its eagerly awaited debut on 20 May with sales commencing in the US Autumn of next year.

Set to be produced at GM’s Hamtramck plant in Detroit, the Hummer EV, unsurprisingly, won’t be offered in right-hand-drive and therefore will remain a no-no for South Africa.

