Mazda RX-9 possibly happening without rotary power

RX-9 come powered by a turbocharged version of the equally new straight-six petrol engine that will reportedly also feature a mild-hybrid system.

The much speculated return of the performance rotary engine has allegedly been thrown into doubt with a new report claiming that Mazda’s still-born RX-9 might be introduced without the peripheral ported motor at all.

Instead, motoring.com.au alleges that the RX-9 will not only ride on the same rear-wheel-drive platform Hiroshima is developing with Toyota, but come powered by a turbocharged version of the equally new straight-six petrol engine that will reportedly also feature a mild-hybrid system.

In this guise, the engine could produce in the region of 336 kW and will result in the RX-9 taking aim at the Toyota Supra that will receive a power bump of around 50 kW when the facelifted model allegedly touches down next year.

If indeed approved, the RX-9 will end the lineage of rotary powered Mazda RX models that kicked-off with the RX2 in 1970 and ended when RX-8 production came to a halt eight years ago. It will also therefore mean that the all-electric MX-30 will be the sole Mazda model to offer a rotary engine when the reported range extending derivative becomes available in due course.

