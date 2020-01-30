Spied Ford Mustang prototype poised to revive Mach 1 in place of Bullitt?

Having faced significant backlash following the launch of the controversial Mustang-E in November last year, new images have surfaced showing Ford testing the rumoured replacement for the Mustang Bullitt slated to revive the iconic Mach 1 designation.

Pictured by carscoops.com wearing relatively light layers of black-and-white masking on the front and rear, the test mule, according to the online publication, will receive a restyled front grille, a new front splitter and, as evident by the black tape on the flanks of the front bumper, new vents likely to aid brake cooling.

Sitting noticeably closer to the ground than the regular Mustang GT, the prototype also featured red Brembo brake calipers, the same bootlid spoiler as the Shelby GT350 and quad exhaust outlets that will be carried over into the production model.

As mentioned, the Mach 1, in spite of Ford having not confirmed it reviving the moniker officially, could slot-in between the mentioned GT and Shelby in place of the Steve McQueen-tribute edition Bullitt, and retain the normally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8, albeit tuned to produce a rumoured 373 kW.

Given the comparatively minor use of masking and in accordance with carscoops’ claims, the Mach 1 could make its official debut later this year with sales, in North America at least, commencing in 2021.

