Lotus Evora puts on a more ‘usable’ suit

Charl Bosch
GT410 is unchanged from the Sport where the supercharged Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 engine again produces 410 horsepower or 306kW/420Nm.

Lotus has taken the wraps off of what it claims to be the most usable version of the venerable Evora to date in the form of the GT410.

Billed as offering “exceptional value for money” by being £3 000 (R57 235) cheaper than the racier GT410 Sport, the GT410 incorporates a number of otherwise optional features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite navigation, heated Sparco sport seats, standard air-conditioning, improved cabin sound insulation, cruise control, a front armrest and a reverse camera with rear parking sensors.

Riding on 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 20-inches at the rear wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S all-weather tyres, the GT410 further benefits from a larger bootlid, body coloured side sills, mirror caps and front access panel, red AP Racing brake calipers and a more comfort-tuned damper setup.

Mounted in the rear, and as its name points out, the GT410 is unchanged from the Sport where the supercharged Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 engine again produces 410 horsepower or 306kW/420Nm that is fed to the rear wheels via six-speed manual gearbox. Top speed is rated at 300 km/h with 0-60 mph (96 km/h) taking 4.1 seconds, although performance drops with the inclusion of the optional six-speed automatic ‘box that results in the top speed falling to 280 km/h.

Now available for order, the GT410 is priced at £82 900 (R1 581 612) in the United Kingdom with local availability still to be confirmed.

