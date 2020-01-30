Motoring News 30.1.2020 09:42 am

All-new Kia Sorento, not unexpectedly, leaks ahead of February unveiling

Charl Bosch
All-new Kia Sorento, not unexpectedly, leaks ahead of February unveiling

Sorento sports Kia’s latest Tiger Nose design language with a distinctive U-shaped grille and development of the Seltos’ headlights.

Within hours of its reported unveiling on 17 February being revealed, a number of online sites have leaked first images of the all-new Kia Sorento.

Based on the snaps leaked by South Korean online forum, Cien, and by the Kurdistan Automotive Blog Facebook page, the Sorento sports Kia’s latest Tiger Nose design language with a distinctive U-shaped grille and development of the Seltos’ headlights, while the rear-end confirms previous reports by being heavily influenced by the Telluride.

Also snapped is the interior that boasts a dual digital instrument cluster and infotainment design similar to various Mercedes-Benz models, as well as an H-shaped climate control panel, piano key black inlays and a new rotary gear selector dial. As previously indicated, the Sorento will come with the option of petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, and like the current model, ride on a unibody platform with either five or seven seats.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Next generation Kia Sorento confirmed for unveiling on 17 February 29.1.2020
Kia Australia keen on incoming pick-up spawning Fortuner rival 27.1.2020
Kia Sonet comes to life in new sketches ahead of Delhi Auto Expo reveal 24.1.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences

World Xi says China fighting ‘demon’ virus as nations prepare airlifts

SAA gets R3.5bn bailout from Development Bank of SA

Lotto Lottery pays millions to COO’s wife and family’s firms

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition