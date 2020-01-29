New patent filing hinting at ‘junior’ Ford Ranger Raptor becoming reality

A less hardcore version of the Ford Ranger Raptor could be in the works following the discovery of a new trademark application submission for the FX4 Max moniker in Australia.

According to goauto.com.au, the application was submitted to Australia’s Intellectual Property (IP) office and seems to confirm that a toned down version of the Raptor will become available on the Ranger FX4 (main image) that returned Down Under in August last year after last being offered on the pre-bi-turbodiesel models.

In what seemingly appears to be a rectification of the off-road focused FX4 pack offered on the F-150 in North America, the publication claims that the FX4 Max will retain its initial designation as an appearance package on the Ranger, but come with Raptor derived features likely to include the Fox dampers, unique appearance and upgraded suspension.

While exact details about the FX4 Max is still unknown, the publication alleges that its eventual inclusion could see it being priced above the Wildtrak instead of the ‘regular’ FX4 that uses the XLT derivative as a base, and that it could be closely related to the FX4 Max nomenclature that ultimately become the Tremor pack offered on the F-series in the States.

Despite having been sold on local shores two years ago, it seems unlikely that the standard FX4, which is classified as a limited edition model in Australia with production restricted to 1 000 units, will return to South Africa even if the improvements, brought on its Aussie sibling last year, is given the go-ahead.

