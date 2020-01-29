Motoring News 29.1.2020 09:13 am

Next generation Kia Sorento confirmed for unveiling on 17 February

Charl Bosch
Next generation Kia Sorento confirmed for unveiling on 17 February

Sorento will take visual inspiration from the Telluride and come with a selection of petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

Having benefitted from a mid-life update two years ago, a fresh report from South Korea has alleged that Kia will be taking the covers off of the all-new fourth generation Sorento on 17 February.

Replacing the current model that debuted six years ago, thekoreancarblog.com claims that the Sorento will take visual inspiration from the Telluride and come with a selection of petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the latter consisting of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol combined with an electric motor for a total system output of 162 kW.

As with the current Sorento, the newcomer will more than likely keep the unibody design and provide seating for five or seven depending on the market, but drop the six-speed automatic gearbox for the same eight-speed unit that does duty in the Santa Fe.

With spy images of it undergoing testing at the Nürburgring dating back nearly a year already prevalent online, expect more details and possibly even official images of the Sorento to be revealed in the coming weeks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kia Australia keen on incoming pick-up spawning Fortuner rival 27.1.2020
Kia Sonet comes to life in new sketches ahead of Delhi Auto Expo reveal 24.1.2020
Kia’s smallest SUV a new chapter in waiting 6.1.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences

World Xi says China fighting ‘demon’ virus as nations prepare airlifts

SAA gets R3.5bn bailout from Development Bank of SA

Lotto Lottery pays millions to COO’s wife and family’s firms

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition