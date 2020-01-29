Next generation Kia Sorento confirmed for unveiling on 17 February

Having benefitted from a mid-life update two years ago, a fresh report from South Korea has alleged that Kia will be taking the covers off of the all-new fourth generation Sorento on 17 February.

Replacing the current model that debuted six years ago, thekoreancarblog.com claims that the Sorento will take visual inspiration from the Telluride and come with a selection of petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, the latter consisting of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol combined with an electric motor for a total system output of 162 kW.

As with the current Sorento, the newcomer will more than likely keep the unibody design and provide seating for five or seven depending on the market, but drop the six-speed automatic gearbox for the same eight-speed unit that does duty in the Santa Fe.

With spy images of it undergoing testing at the Nürburgring dating back nearly a year already prevalent online, expect more details and possibly even official images of the Sorento to be revealed in the coming weeks.

