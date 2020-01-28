Toyota RAV4 next in-line to go the GR route?

The Toyota RAV4 has reportedly been tipped to receive the marque’s performance GR moniker in 2021 or 2022. This, according to carsguide.com.au, who alleges that development of the first ever performance RAV4 is underway along with the much rumoured more powerful Supra and a plug-in hybrid version of the Prius.

Citing unnamed Japanese media reports, the Australian online publication alleges that the GR RAV4 could possibly come powered by the same 192 kW 1.6-litre turbocharged engine as the GR Yaris after the hot hatch’s Chief Engineer, Naohiko Saito, had expressed interest in making the three-pot available in other models.

“I’d like to use this powertrain for the other models,” he told the publication at the GR Yaris’ recent unveiling, adding that it would be a waste to only use the motor along with the trick four-wheel-drive system in a single model.

At present, the most powerful RAV4 comes in the form of the plug-in hybrid Prime that bowed at the Los Angeles International Auto Show last year, and which combines the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 62 kW electric motor for a total system output of 225 kW.

