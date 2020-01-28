Motoring News 28.1.2020 04:28 pm

Toyota RAV4 next in-line to go the GR route?

Charl Bosch
Toyota RAV4 next in-line to go the GR route?

GR RAV4 could possibly come powered by the same 192 kW 1.6-litre turbocharged engine as the GR Yaris.

The Toyota RAV4 has reportedly been tipped to receive the marque’s performance GR moniker in 2021 or 2022. This, according to carsguide.com.au, who alleges that development of the first ever performance RAV4 is underway along with the much rumoured more powerful Supra and a plug-in hybrid version of the Prius.

Citing unnamed Japanese media reports, the Australian online publication alleges that the GR RAV4 could possibly come powered by the same 192 kW 1.6-litre turbocharged engine as the GR Yaris after the hot hatch’s Chief Engineer, Naohiko Saito, had expressed interest in making the three-pot available in other models.

“I’d like to use this powertrain for the other models,” he told the publication at the GR Yaris’ recent unveiling, adding that it would be a waste to only use the motor along with the trick four-wheel-drive system in a single model.

At present, the most powerful RAV4 comes in the form of the plug-in hybrid Prime that bowed at the Los Angeles International Auto Show last year, and which combines the normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 62 kW electric motor for a total system output of 225 kW.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Facelift Toyota Hilux makes spy shot debut 24.1.2020
Downsized turbo power mulled for next Toyota GT86/Subaru BRZ 24.1.2020
Orchids and Onions: King Price’s ad is corny but convincing 18.1.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’

World Auschwitz survivors sound alarm 75 years after liberation

Crime Notorious Durban ‘drug kingpin’ found with gold-plated AK47

World WATCH: BBC under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

World Portuguese hacker identified as source of Luanda Leaks


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition