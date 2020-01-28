Motoring News 28.1.2020 03:43 pm

Nissan teases surprise new SUV ahead of Indian market debut

Charl Bosch
Nissan teases surprise new SUV ahead of Indian market debut

Newcomer could be based on the CMF-A+ platform and come powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine.

In a surprising development, Nissan has released a new teaser image of all-new crossover in India that will compete against the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Volkswagen T-Cross and the incoming Kia Sonet.

According to indianautosblog.com, little about the newcomer is unknown, as is its positioning in the crucial sub-four metre SUV segment relative to the Kicks. Based on the report, the newcomer could be based on the CMF-A+ platform that will also spawn a new Renault crossover and come powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

Given the release of the image, which bears striking resemblance to the current Qashqai and Murano, the yet-as-unnamed crossover could potentially debut at or after the Delhi Auto Expo next month.

At present, it remains to be seen whether Nissan South Africa would deem it suitable to bring the new vehicle to market after confirming last year that both the Kicks and the new Juke have been ruled out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Next Nissan Z-car will have 240Z and 300ZX inspired styling cues 17.1.2020
Ghosn’s top Japanese lawyers quit 16.1.2020
Ghosn vows to clear name as he blasts ‘collusion’ against him 8.1.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’

World Auschwitz survivors sound alarm 75 years after liberation

Crime Notorious Durban ‘drug kingpin’ found with gold-plated AK47

World WATCH: BBC under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

World Portuguese hacker identified as source of Luanda Leaks


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition