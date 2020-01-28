Nissan teases surprise new SUV ahead of Indian market debut

In a surprising development, Nissan has released a new teaser image of all-new crossover in India that will compete against the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Volkswagen T-Cross and the incoming Kia Sonet.

According to indianautosblog.com, little about the newcomer is unknown, as is its positioning in the crucial sub-four metre SUV segment relative to the Kicks. Based on the report, the newcomer could be based on the CMF-A+ platform that will also spawn a new Renault crossover and come powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

Given the release of the image, which bears striking resemblance to the current Qashqai and Murano, the yet-as-unnamed crossover could potentially debut at or after the Delhi Auto Expo next month.

At present, it remains to be seen whether Nissan South Africa would deem it suitable to bring the new vehicle to market after confirming last year that both the Kicks and the new Juke have been ruled out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.