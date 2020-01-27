Boosted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios joining facelift Creta at Delhi Auto Expo

Hyundai will expand its turbocharged petrol offerings in India to include the Grand i10 Nios from next month. Essentially the same unit that debuted in the Aura sedan, the 1.0 T-GDI will produce the same 74kW/172Nm and come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only.

According to Autocar India however, it will be spread out across the Nios range as opposed to being limited to the flagship Aura. On course to debut at next month’s Auto Expo in Delhi, the boosted Nios, according to the publication, will be joined by the facelift Creta and Verna (Elantra), with the former set to arrive on South African shores soon after.

