Motoring News 27.1.2020 03:38 pm

Boosted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios joining facelift Creta at Delhi Auto Expo

Charl Bosch
Boosted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios joining facelift Creta at Delhi Auto Expo

Boosted Nios will be joined by the facelift Creta that is set to arrive on South African shores soon.

Hyundai will expand its turbocharged petrol offerings in India to include the Grand i10 Nios from next month. Essentially the same unit that debuted in the Aura sedan, the 1.0 T-GDI will produce the same 74kW/172Nm and come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only.

According to Autocar India however, it will be spread out across the Nios range as opposed to being limited to the flagship Aura. On course to debut at next month’s Auto Expo in Delhi, the boosted Nios, according to the publication, will be joined by the facelift Creta and Verna (Elantra), with the former set to arrive on South African shores soon after.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Scorching Hyundai i30 N (finally) races into South Africa 12.2.2020
Hyundai takes the small SUV to a new Venue 12.2.2020
Edgier Hyundai Creta unveiled at Delhi Auto Expo 6.2.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

WATCH: Ahead of SONA, kids share what they think the president needs to focus on

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition