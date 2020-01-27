Motoring News 27.1.2020 02:51 pm

Naturally breathing Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS priced

Charl Bosch
The free-breathing flat-six displaces 4.0-litres and produces 294kW/418Nm, directed to the rear wheels via  six-speed manual gearbox.

Fresh from respective unveilings less than two weeks ago, Porsche has now divulged pricing details of the normally aspirated 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS.

Replacing the much criticised 2.5-litre flat-four turbocharged GTS, the free-breathing flat-six displaces 4.0-litres and produces 294kW/418Nm, up 25 kW and down only two Newton Metres, directed to the rear wheels via  six-speed manual gearbox in place of the previous seven-speed PDK.

Regardless of the model, both models are fitted as standard with the Spots Chrono package, Porsche Active Suspension Management, Porsche Torque Vectoring system, 20-inch satin gloss black alloy wheels and a mechanical limited slip differential, with the sports exhaust and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes optional. Top speed is rated at 293 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 4.5 seconds.

Now available for ordering with delivers set to commence in May, both come standard with a three year Drive Plan and in the case of the Cayman, a sticker price of R1 164 000 with the Boxster retailing from R1 175 000. A five year Drive Plan can be specified as an option.

