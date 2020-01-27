Mercedes-Benz puts sticker price on oil-burning G-Class

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has quietly added a second model to the G-Class range in the form of the diesel-powered G400d.

The entry-level derivative of the iconic Geländewagen or G-Wagen line-up, the G400d replaces the long since discontinued G350 BlueTEC of the previous generation G and also eschews the 3.0-litre V6 oil-burner for a similarly sized straight-six that punches out 243kW/700Nm.

Mated to a 9G-Tronic gearbox and claimed to consume diesel at 9.6 L/100 km, the G400d will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 210 km/h with local models only being offered in the commemorative Stronger Than Time trim level.

Based on the three-pointed star’s online configurator, the G400d rides as standard on 20-inch multi-spoke AMG light alloy or 10-spoke AMG alloy wheels, and further comes with the AMG Line and Night Packages, the 360 degree camera system, the so-called Exclusive Interior made up of Nappa leather seats, a Dinamica micro-fibre roofliner and leather trimmed steering wheel and dashboard, stainless steel pack, Blind Spot Assist and Distronic as part of the Driving Assist Pack and Active Multi-contoured seats.

As part of the Stronger Than Time treatment, the G400d comes as standard with a 64 ambient interior lighting system, open-pore Designo black ash-wood inserts, MultiBeam LED headlights, Adaptive Dampers, leather grab handles, an electric sunroof and a Burmester surround sound system.

Priced at R2 548 825 before options, the G400d offers a R234 919 credit over the AMG G63 and comes with a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

