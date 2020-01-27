All-new Mercedes-Benz SL leaks in fresh online spy shots

Forecasted to make its long waited unveiling sometime next year, the all-new eighth generation Mercedes-Benz SL has been spotted wearing alleged production bodywork in a series of new online spy images.

Depicted by a number of online platforms, the still heavily camouflaged roadster doesn’t bear much in the equally blurred-out background images, although it is being reported that it will ride on the same Modular Sports Architecture (MSA) as the next generation AMG GT.

The confirmation of the mentioned platform comes after AMG CEO, Tobias Moers, last year told Britain’s Autocar that, “we’re bringing back the historic DNA of the SL. It’s far sportier [this time round]. It will have a perfect compromise between driving dynamics and comfort, because it’s still kind of a cruiser, too”.

“Handing over SL to AMG as the performance and sports car brand is great. There’s lots of responsibility behind that, and I’m really honoured,” Moers added.

Along with the new platform, which makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminium, the SL will allegedly revert back to a soft-top roof in order to reduce weight further, while engine options are likely to include mild-hybrid versions of the 3.0-litre straight-six motor, as well as the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8.

At the sharp-end, the SL 65 (current generation pictured) could be retained following AMG’s announcement in November that the stalwart twin-turbocharged M279 6.0-litre V12 engine will be carried over for use in the all-new S-Class also out next year, however it is also being speculated that its place could be filled by the SL 73 that will use the same mild-hybrid V8 as the incoming GT 73.

