Three-pedal Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI added Down Under

Charl Bosch
Manual retains the 3.0-litre bent-six oil-burner that produces 165 kW or 180 kW on overboost, but with torque reduced from 550 Nm or 580 Nm on overboost to 500 Nm.

Australia has become the second country after the United Kingdom to receive a manual version of the Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI that will go on sale at the end of January.

Only available on the entry-level Core derivative with the so-called Enduro pack that adds a black sports bar, bonnet lip protector and decals at the base of the doors fitted as standard, the manual retains the 3.0-litre bent-six oil-burner that produces 165 kW or 180 kW on overboost, but with torque reduced from 550 Nm or 580 Nm on overboost to 500 Nm.

While 45kW/50Nm up on the UK market V6, the Aussie equivalent keeps the same transmission configuration in eschewing the permanent 4Motion all-wheel-drive system that goes with the eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, for a conventional part-time setup with selectable four-wheel-drive and a low-range transfer case as part of the six-speed manual ‘box. The introduction of a third pedal and lowered torque output has also had an effect on the claimed tow-rating that now stands at three-tonnes as opposed to the Tiptronic model’s 3.5-tonnes.

Replacing the automatic at the bottom of the V6 TDI range, the manual Amarok will carry a sticker price of $49 590 (R490 483), a credit of $3 000 (R29 672), and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, with notable equipment being a 6.3-inch Composition Media infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors and manually adjustable cloth seats.

At present, and despite murmurs dating back to 2017 when the manual was first mulled for introduction in the UK, no plans are in place to bring it to South Africa yet.

