Next Nissan Z-car will have 240Z and 300ZX inspired styling cues

Reported last year as returning to forced induction, a fresh claim from the United States has shed more light on the alleged design of the next generation Nissan Z-car.

With turbocharging set to return after bowing out with the iconic 300ZX two decades ago, Autoblog reports that the newcomer, which will reportedly keep the current 370Z’s Z34 internal moniker, will incorporate a Datsun 240Z inspired front facia and square taillights derived from Z32 300ZX.

In addition, the interior will be brand-new with a design similar to that of the Sentra and Altima. As well as a new infotainment system and specification features, Nissan is also expected to make significant improvements in the safety and driver assistance systems departments.

As indicated by Japan’s Best Car last month, the Z will swap the current 245 kW normally aspirated 3.7-litre VQ37VHR V6 engine for the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged VR30DDT bent-six used in the Skyline and its Infiniti Q50/Q60 derivatives in North America. Rumoured to be offered in two states of tune; 224kW/400Nm and 298kW/475Nm, the online publication further claims that a Nismo version could be introduced with a projected output of 373 kW.

While in accordance with the Japanese report that the Z-car will feature a six-speed manual gearbox in spite of such a ‘box not being offered on the Skyline or on any of the Infinitis, Autoblog states that the automatic transmission option will be a nine-speed unit and not seven as initially claimed.

With test mules having already been spied testing at the Nürburgring masquerading as the 370Z, preliminary claims are that the Z-car will make its world debut next year.

