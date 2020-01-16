All-new Toyota Prado unveiling pushed back to 2022

Initially reported as making its world debut next year, a new report from Japan has alleged that the all-new Toyota Prado has been pushed back to 2022 in light of the Land Cruiser 300 debuting in August this year.

Based on the claim by Best Car, the Prado will continue to provide seating for five in two rows or seven in three, with the existing J150 model’s platform poised to be replaced with a body-on frame version of Toyota’s TNGA that will also underpin the 300.

Although no technical details were revealed, the Prado could continue with the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine, as well as the 4.0-litre normally aspirated V6 or the four-cylinder 2.7 offered in some markets. With the manual transmission having been discontinued when the J150 debuted a decade ago, expect the newcomer to retain the six-speed automatic ‘box with low range transfer case, although this could change in due course.

As per the publication’s claims, the Prado’s unveiling could take place exactly 24 months after the Land Cruiser 300, or in September of 2022.

