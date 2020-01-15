Facelift Toyota Fortuner spied in Thailand with lots still to hide

Toyota’s locally built and runaway segment leading Fortuner will reportedly undergo its biggest change since debuting five years ago if newly leaked spy images are to be believed.

Snapped by Autocar India being fuelled at a petrol station in Thailand, the reported mid-life updates are extensive as the test mule in question sported heavily layers of black-and-white camouflage with only its silhouette being distinguishable as that of a Fortuner.

Based on the images, and claims of the publications, the Hilux-based SUV will receive a restyled, RAV4-inspired bumper, revised front and rear bumpers, new fog lights and upgraded taillights. Unknown though are the interior updates, but expect more premium materials, changes to the infotainment system and possibly new specification items.

Also a mystery is whether Toyota will see it fit to revise the Fortuner’s drivetrain options, which, depending on the market, consists out of two petrol engines; a 2.7 producing 120 kW and the 175 kW 4.0-litre V6, plus three turbodiesel motors; the 2.4 GD-6 that punches out 110 kW, the 130 kW 2.8 GD-6 and the previous generation 3.0 D-4D that makes 120 kW. Transmission options are set to continue as is in a shape of a five-or-six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. Rear-wheel-drive will be standard with selectable four-wheel-drive available on some models.

According to the publication, the Fortuner could make its unveiling later this year in Thailand first before arriving in other markets, including South Africa, before the end of the year. More details are set to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Note: main image shows current generation Fortuner

