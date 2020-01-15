Incoming Toyota Land Cruiser 300 detailed further ahead of August reveal

Having already been confirmed for unveiling in August this year, a fresh report from Japan has divulged more details on the highly awaited Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

While it is already known that the first all-new Land Cruiser in nearly twelve years will ride on a bespoke ladder-frame version of Toyota’s TNGA platform, Best Car reports that it will sport dimensions of 4 950 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 850 mm, height of 1 870 mm and width of 1 980 mm.

Set to feature an entirely new design, an aspect that attributed to the delay after the alleged final design was branded as a minor revision by a senior Toyota executive last year, the 300 will once again provide seating for eight in a three-row configuration, but have the option of a two-row setup that will accommodate five passengers for the first time.

With wheel sizes from 17 to 20-inches, it will also get Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance derived from the Crown sedan and the Alphard/Vellfire minivan, a brand-new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a choice of eight colours.

As indicated in prior reports, the biggest change will be a switch to hybrid power with the current 4.6-litre V8 petrol engine set to be replaced with the same 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre V6 engine as the Lexus LS500h that will reportedly produce 220kW/356Nm. Equipped with twin-turbochargers, the motor will be paired to the same Multi Stage transmission that combines a traditional torque converter four-speed automatic with a CVT for an effective ten-step setup. A full-time four-wheel-drive system will be standard with the low range gearbox forecasted to remain.

In spite of being the only engine mentioned, a second option could still be offered in a form of a diesel/electric that is being championed by Toyota Australia following the discontinuing of the V8 petrol motor last year due to poor sales. At present however, no word from Toyota on an oil-burning motor has been made.

Expect more details and images to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

