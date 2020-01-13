Ford Bronco prototype strutting its stuff off-road in first official teaser

Ford has officially released the first teaser video if of long awaited, Ranger-based Bronco being put through its pace off-road.

With recent details consisting of the headlight and grille leaking on several online platforms, the 42 seconds clip sees the heavily disguised prototype traversing rocky ridges and speeding across soft to thick sand in the deserts of Johnson Valley in California.

The subject of much speculation and a dozen renders by numerous online artists since being confirmed for production three years ago after being discontinued in 1996, the latest report by US publication Car and Driver suggests that it will feature a retro-inspired design from the 1965 original, a removable roof and like doors like the Jeep Wrangler, the same locking differential as the Ranger Raptor and a live rear axle with leaf springs sourced from specialists firm Dana.

In an effective confirmation of claims first reported last year, the publication claims that the Bronco’s engine options will include the 2.3 EcoBoost from the US-spec Ranger and the 2.7 EcoBoost V6 that powers various Ford and Lincoln models ranging from the F-150 and Edge ST, to the Continental and Nautilus.

Unlike the past generations, and in spite of recent claims, the Bronco is unlikely to be outfitted with a V8 engine, but could receive what is rumoured to be an all-new seven-speed manual gearbox with the existing ten-speed automatic, co-developed with General Motors, being optional.

In spite of its Ranger architecture, the Bronco is not expected to be offered in right-hand-drive with Ford Motor Company Southern Africa Managing Director, Neale Hill, confirming to The Citizen at the unveiling of the facelift Mustang last year that the Bronco project is, for now, aimed at North America.

“Naturally there is always interested products like that. If we could get them, we would certainly explore them, but the way the Bronco programme has been set-up right now is that it is a left-hand-drive product aimed at the North American market for now,” Hill said.

Set to be revealed in the US spring that lasts from June until September, the Bronco will be produced at the Wayne Plant in Michigan where the Ranger is also made.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.