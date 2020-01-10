Top Aussie engineering firms deny any involvement with Ford Ranger Raptor V8

The secrecy surrounding the V8-powered Ford Ranger Raptor has taken its first twist with a fresh report from Australia claiming that a number of the country’s premier engineering firms have all denied being linked with the project.

On the cards for introduction in 2021 as either the last hurrah for the current T6 generation Ranger or the all-new model out in the same year that will also underpin the next Volkswagen Amarok, carsguide.com.au alleges that the project will not be carried out by Ford itself, but rather by outsourcing firms, who have all backtracked on being chosen by the Blue Oval.

Among the firms contacted by the publication are Melbourne-based Herrod Performance who unveiled the bespoke Mustang R-Track last year, Premcar who worked with Nissan on the Navara N-Trek Warrior and long-time Ford backed V8 Supercars organisation Tickford.

According to the online publication, all three have stated to have not been approached by Ford or to be in talks with representatives from Detroit before the news about the V8 broke by whichcar.com.au last week. In addition, Ford has remained mum on the project, neither confirming nor denying it as happening for real.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.