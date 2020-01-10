Prototype Subaru Levorg gets serious in Tokyo

Once earmarked for local introduction two years ago but with nothing of it having come since, Subaru has unveiled a prototype STI Sport version of the Levorg estate at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Following on from the ‘standard’ Levorg that bowed at the Tokyo Motor Show in October last year, the STI Sport receives a model bespoke bodykit, STI grille, dual exhausts integrated into the gloss black diffuser and unique alloy wheels.

Little else about the prototype is otherwise known with Subaru having blacked-out the windows to conceal the interior, and declined to provide any technical details regarding the drivetrain or certain key components.

It did however let slip that the STI, which is reported as riding on the brand’s Global Platform architecture used by the Legacy, Forester, XV and Impreza, features a Subaru first electronically controlled damper system and Drive Mode Selector that allows for the engine, suspension and all-wheel-drive system to be altered.

Although unconfirmed, rumours are that the STI might be powered by a more powerful version of the 1.8-litre turbocharged flat-four engine that debuted in the standard Levorg but as mentioned, this is purely speculative.

