All-electric Aston Martin Rapide E’s plug pulled before start of production

Shown as far back as 2015 in concept form before being confirmed for limited production three years ago and then unveiled in production guise at the Shanghai Auto Show in China last year, Aston Martin has reportedly pulled the plug on the all-electric Rapide E without any of the planned 155 units being made.

According to Britain’s Autocar, the Rapide E, which eschewed the normally aspirated 6.0-litre badged 5.9-litre V12 motor from the erstwhile Vanquish S for a 65 kWh lithium-ion battery pack capable of producing 449kW/950Nm and a range of “over 320 km”, will instead serve as a research project for the marque’ future electric models.

Citing an unnamed source within the brand, the publication reports that focus will now switch to the DBX unveiled in November as Gaydon aims to return its finances to the black after poor sales last year and sliding share prices since listing on the London Stock Exchange just over 12 months ago.

