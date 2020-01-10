Motoring News 10.1.2020 03:05 pm

All-electric Aston Martin Rapide E’s plug pulled before start of production

Charl Bosch
All-electric Aston Martin Rapide E’s plug pulled before start of production

Rapide E will instead serve as a research project for the marque’ future electric models.

Shown as far back as 2015 in concept form before being confirmed for limited production three years ago and then unveiled in production guise at the Shanghai Auto Show in China last year, Aston Martin has reportedly pulled the plug on the all-electric Rapide E without any of the planned 155 units being made.

According to Britain’s Autocar, the Rapide E, which eschewed the normally aspirated 6.0-litre badged 5.9-litre V12 motor from the erstwhile Vanquish S for a 65 kWh lithium-ion battery pack capable of producing 449kW/950Nm and a range of “over 320 km”, will instead serve as a research project for the marque’ future electric models.

Citing an unnamed source within the brand, the publication reports that focus will now switch to the DBX unveiled in November as Gaydon aims to return its finances to the black after poor sales last year and sliding share prices since listing on the London Stock Exchange just over 12 months ago.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Le Mans inspired Aston Martin Speedster gets the green light 9.1.2020
Aston Martin DBS has its Concorde moment 2.12.2019
All-new DBX thrusts Aston Martin into the SUV scene 20.11.2019



Matric 2019 Results

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition