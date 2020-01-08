Flagship Audi Q9 on the cards as four-door TT looks set to happen

Audi’s focus on electrification and SUVs will shift up another gear this year with a new report from Germany alleging that both will feature prominently on a number of models out within the next few months.

According to an extensive preview report by Auto Bild, the Q2 will offer an all-electric derivative dubbed the eQ2 to rival the Mercedes-Benz GLA-based EQA, while the long awaited Q4 will finally become a reality and feature an electric powertrain only with the two motor setup resulting in a claimed output of 225 kW and range of “at least” 450 km. Based on the report, the Q4 e-tron will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and a reach a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

The biggest claim however is that the much talked about Q9 will make its long awaited entry towards the end of the year, but unlike reports dating back more than two years, Ingolstadt’s flagship SUV will no longer have a coupe-styled appearance but instead challenge the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS in being a traditional large SUV with more than five seats. Also rumoured is an RS derivative that could produce 441 kW.

Having announced last week that the e-tron GT will enter production this year, the publication has reignited speculation that the TT will become a four-door sedan and in effect, replace the A3 and A5 Sportback in 2021.

With its reported shift from two to four doors having been mentioned since 2018, only to being rejected last year by Audi CEO Bram Schot and even Audi South Africa Managing Director Trevor Hill, Auto Bild claims that the next TT will move to an extended version of the MQB platform, incorporate styling from the original quattro and instead of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLA, will be closer in size to the 4 Series and C-Class. It will however be some €10 000 (R159 588) cheaper and feature electrification.

