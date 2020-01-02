Subtly updated Suzuki Ignis leaks

With production this year entering its fourth, a Suzuki focused Instagram page has leaked a series of images showing the facelift Ignis due out later this year.

Posted by SuzukiGarage, the exterior revisions are minor and limited to the same four-port grille as the recently revised Vitara and redesigned front and rear bumpers with satin silver faux scuff plates. No images of the interior were released.

Although no technical details were divulged, the Ignis is expected to continue unchanged with the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine set to once again send its 61kW/113Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual (AMT) transmission.

More details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks and months leading up to the Ignis’ yet to be established launch date.

