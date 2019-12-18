Evergreen Lada 4×4 entering 2020 with ‘comfort and safety’ upgrades

A Russian institution since being conceived in 1977, Lada has released an updated version of the ancient 4×4 for 2020. More commonly known as the Niva, a name that has been used by General Motors (GM) since 2006 and for its own albeit radically restyled model sold under the Chevrolet banner, the 4×4’s changes are mostly reserved for the interior with the sole aesthetic change being fog lamps integrated into the bumper on the range topping Urban model.

Claimed by parent company AvtoVAZ to be “more comfortable and safer”, the Soviet era interior receives a newly designed dashboard and ventilation system made up of rotary climate control dials and air vents, a more capacious glove box, white backlighting for the instrument cluster, dual 12 volt power sockets, an on-board computer and along the transmission tunnel, two cupholders.

As well as a new headliner and lighting module, Lada has also upgraded the 4×4’s seats in the form of a new folding mechanism and dual headrests for those seated in the rear. Overhead grab handles, new trim on the A-pillar and sun visors completes the updates, along with a first time driver’s airbag. From the options list, buyers can specify heated front seats, air-conditioning, electric windows and electric mirrors.

Aside from new powertrain mounting brackets to reduce vibration levels and new body panels for improved cabin insulation, the 4×4’s drivetrain soldiers on with the Fiat-derived 1.7-litre petrol engine continuing to produce 62kW/129Nm. As ever, drive is sent to the rear or all-four wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox with selectable low range.

Going on sale in Russia early next year, the 4×4, despite having been sold in South Africa at one point more than a decade as both an SUV and van, is not expected to return anytime soon.

