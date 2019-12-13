Extensively revamped Nissan Z-car returning to turbo in 2021

Having received approval earlier this year for continuation despite the slump in sports car sales, a fresh report from Japan has alleged that the stalwart Nissan 370Z (pictured) will return to turbo-power when the current Z34 series is overhauled in 2021.

With next year marking the 11th year in production for the current sixth generation Z-car, Best Car, citing apparent Nissan insiders with knowledge of the project, claims that while the Z, known as the Fairlady Z in the Land of the Rising Sun, will retain the Z34 internal moniker, it will receive a completely new interior and exterior, plus a new heart.

Based on the FM platform, which underpins the Infiniti Q50 and the model it is derived from, the Nissan Skyline, the Z34 will drop the normally aspirated 3.7-litre VQ37VHR V6 engine for the twin-turbo 3.0-litre VR30DDT that famously powered the Juke R and the Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge concept.

Currently used as the flagship engine in the Skyline, Q50 and its Q60 coupe offshoot, the VR30DDT comes in two states of tune, both on the cards for the next Z; 224kW/400Nm and 298kW/475Nm, and will therefore result in the first forced induced Z-car since the iconic 300ZX ended production 19 years ago.

In another twist, Nissan will also keep the existing transmission options; a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic in spite of the former not being available at all on the Skyline, Q50 and Q60.

What’s more, the publication further reports that a completely brand-new Z-car will only become reality in 2025 with its underpinnings again set to be derived from the Skyline and Q50/Q60, but with a shorter wheelbase and reduction in width.

While certain to keep the VR30DDT, alternative options include not only the new 2.0-litre KR turbocharged engine with variable compression and valve timing that debuted in the North American Altima earlier this year as well as in the Infiniti QX50, but also electrification in the form of Nissan’s e-Power system and even full electric propulsion.

An electronically controlled suspension with five modes and adaptive steering will also be available, along with the mentioned manual and automatic transmission choices. Expect more details to be uncovered and officially revealed in the coming months and years.

