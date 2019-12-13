Select details of updated Mazda2 emerges

Five months on from its official world debut, alleged pricing of the heavily updated Mazda2 has leaked online via a local dealer’s website and accompanied social media page.

Although no mention of the exact arrival date was announced, the website merely states that the MY20 or model year 2020 version of Hiroshima’s rival for the Volkswagen Polo, Ford Fiesta, Toyota Yaris and Nissan Micra has just arrived with a price tag of R254 300 for the 1.5 Active.

Given that the moniker in question denotes the entry level derivative in Mazda’s product line-up, it is therefore likely that this will be the starting price of the revised 2, which translates to a price bump of R16 700 over the current 1.5 Active.

In Japan, the 2 comes powered by a revised version of the 1.5 SkyActiv-G petrol engine in two states of tune; 81kW/141Nm or 85kW/148Nm, as well as the brand-new 1.8 SkyActiv-D oil-burner that produces 85kW/270Nm with drive going to the front or all four wheels via a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

As expected however, the website claims that the 2’s engine will be carried over from the current model, meaning power output stays at 82 kW and torque at 145 Nm. Aside from revealing the size of the petrol tank, 44-litres, the only other technical specs relates to the claimed fuel consumption figure of 5.5 L/100 km and that the Active will have a manual transmission, more than likely the pre-facelift model’s six-speed ‘box.

Complete details are only expected to be officially revealed closer to the local launch date.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.