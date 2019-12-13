Jeep President hints that revived Wagoneer could be available in RHD

Jeep’s long delayed and incoming flagship SUV, the Wagoneer, is reportedly “under study” for Australia, suggesting it could be offered in right-hand-drive which will make it eligible for South Africa.

On course to make its debut in 2021 with production at Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)’s Warren Assembly Plant in Michigan commencing in the first quarter, Australia’s motoring.com.au reports that the marque’s Global President, Christian Meunier, alluded to a right-hand hooking Wagoneer becoming a reality in an interview earlier this week, but only if more vehicles are sold Down Under to act as a catalyst.

Pushed by the online publication for a more direct answer however, Meunier stated that Jeep “should offer” the Wagoneer in Australia, but added immediately after that, “there are some prioritisations. Life is all about prioritising”.

Pictured by the publication still wearing heavy layers of camouflage, the Wagoneer and its upscale Grand Wagoneer sibling will ride on the same ladder-frame chassis as the Ram HD pick-up that is produced in the same factory, and provide seating for seven as well as a selection of V6 and V8 petrol engines, plus a plug-in hybrid with a diesel possible.

In the States, the Wagoneer will rivals the likes of the Chevrolet Suburban, Ford Expedition, the Nissan Patrol-based Armada and the Toyota Sequoia, while the Grand Wagoneer will be aimed at the likes of the Cadillac Escalade, Infiniti QX80, Lexus LX and the Lincoln Navigator.

