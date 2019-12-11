Motoring News 11.12.2019 12:21 pm

Limited run Land Rover Discovery SE debuts with more features

Charl Bosch
Limited to just 50 examples, the special edition Disco if offered in either Fuji White or Indus Silver

Following the introduction of the special edition Range Rover Sport ‘Black’ last week, Land Rover has revealed yet another limited run model, this time based on the Discovery.

Using the mid-range SE as a base, the unofficially titled model mainly receives a slew of otherwise optional or ordinary not available features, which includes USB ports in the second row, an electric tailgate sunroof, keyless entry, an Ebony headliner and cooled centre console.

Providing motivation is the 2.0-litre Ingenium turbodiesel engine that produces 177kW/430Nm, fed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Top speed is 207 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 8.7 seconds.

Limited to just 50 examples, the special edition Disco if offered in either Fuji White or Indus Silver with the sticker price of R1 240 700 also including a five year/100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.

