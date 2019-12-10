Audi RS5 puts on a more aggressive face

Soon to enter its third year in production next year after debuting in Geneva two years ago, Audi has afforded the RS5 Coupe and Sportback with a mid-life update both inside and out.

In terms of the exterior, both receive a flatter Singleframe grille, wider by 40 mm wheel arches, updated door sills, blacked-out headlight clusters with optional Matrix LEDs, the same bonnet with integrated air vents that first debuted on the new A1, wider front air vents on the flank of the front bumper, a new diffuser featuring the integrated dual exhaust outlets, and a choice of two new colours; Tango Red and Turbo Blue.

As an option, buyers can also opt for the gloss black, carbon or matt aluminium appearance packages, while only the coupe comes standard with a carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) that helps cut weight by four kilograms.

Inside, the previous MMI infotainment system has been replaced by the new freestanding 10.1-inch display with RS specific graphics, while the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display, also with bespoke readouts, can be had from the options lists. Elsewhere, the red or grey stitched steering wheel now comes with the RS1 and RS2 mode buttons as part of the Drive Select system, while the RS Sport seats can optionally be trimmed in fine Nappa leather as opposed to the standard leather/Alcantara. A further option is the RS Design Package that sees various trim pieces boasting red or grey detailing.

Underneath their respective skins, both the Coupe and Sportback are equipped with the RS Sport suspension as standard, as well as new 19-inch alloy wheels with gloss black or matt bronze 20-inch alloys optional.

Debuting on the RS5 as an option is the Dynamic Ride Control system that works in conjunction with the sport suspension using a combination of steel springs and three-way adjustable dampers. Additional stopping power is proved by the optional carbon ceramic brakes with grey, red or blue calipers versus the standard stoppers identified by their red or black calipers.

As before, the RS5 is kept as is under the bonnet where the 2.9 TFSI V6 again produces 331kW/600Nm, harnessed via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox with Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system sending the amount of twist to all four wheels. As usual, the top speed is limited to 250 km/h or 280 km/h with the optional RS Driver’s Package selected, with both getting from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

In its home market, pricing for the RS5 kicks-off at €83 500 (R1 372 029) regardless of bodystyle. While Audi South Africa has not confirmed local availability yet, expect both to arrive in the early part of 2020.

