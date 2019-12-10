Streamlined Nissan Qashqai gets tech and safety upgrade

Extensively refreshed in February last year, Nissan has revised its popular Qashqai line-up further with the addition of a new infotainment system and safety tech, as well as streamlining of the range.

Offered on all bar the base Visia model, the seven-inch touchscreen display boasts a redesigned button layout and facia design, as well as customisable home screens. In addition, the system also features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a reverse camera as standard, while satellite navigation is again available only on the flagship Tekna derivative.

In terms of safety, all models are now equipped with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking as standard.

Model-wise, Nissan has cut the range to five models with the petrol-powered Acentra Plus and diesel engine Acentra and Tekna versions falling by the wayside, the latter now being replaced by the aforementioned petrol motor hooked to a CVT.

Despite the introduction of the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine co-developed with Daimler in Europe just over a year ago, Nissan South Africa has stuck with the existing pair of engines; the 85kW/190Nm 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mated to the CVT or a six-speed manual ‘box, and the 1.5 dCi that sends its 81kW/260Nm through the six-speed ‘box only. As before, all models are front-wheel-drive.

A six year / 100 000 km warranty and three year / 90 000km service plan are standard on all models.

PRICING

Qashqai 1.2T Visia – R368 100

Qashqai 1.2T Acenta – R396 900

Qashqai 1.2T Acenta CVT – R415 900

Qashqai 1.5 dCi Acenta Plus – R443 900

Qashqai 1.2T Tekna CVT – R458 300

