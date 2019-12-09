Fourteen-seat Toyota Quantum reimagined as HiAce GL

Having unveiled the all-new Quantum in May this year, Toyota has reinstated the 14-seat GL derivative of the previous generation model under the revived the HiAce moniker due to buyer demand.

Joining the taxi focused Ses’Fikile 16-seat model, the GL now serves as the flagship HiAce and while offered with two colour options; Ivory White and Quicksilver Metallic, is powered by a single engine; the stalwart 2.5 D-4D turbodiesel that sends its 75kW/260Nm to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Like the Ses’Fikile, the GL is built at Toyota’s Prospecton Plant in Durban, but unlike the equivalent Quantum, does not require a code 10 licence as it is classified as a light commercial vehicle.

PRICING

HIACE

Ses’Fikile 2.7 16-seat – R428 400

Ses’Fikile 2.5 D-4D 16-seat – R453 900

GL 2.5 D-4D 14-seat – R571 900

QUANTUM

Panel Van 2.8 GD-6 LWB – R491 200

Panel Van 2.8 GD-6 LWB (A/C) – R498 900

Panel Van 2.8 GD-6 SLWB – R527 900

Panel Van 2.8 GD-6 SLWB (A/C) – R535 600

Crew Bus 2.8 GD-6 LWB – R500 200

Crew Bus 2.8 GD-6 LWB (A/C) – R507 900

Crew Bus 2.8 GD-6 LWB (F+R A/C) – R513 600

GL 2.8 GD-6 LWB 11-seat – R618 700

GL 2.8 GD-6 LWB 14-seat – R635 000

VX 2.8 GD-6 AT – R843 600

