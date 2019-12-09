Motoring News 9.12.2019 09:24 am

Fourteen-seat Toyota Quantum reimagined as HiAce GL

Charl Bosch
Fourteen-seat Toyota Quantum reimagined as HiAce GL

HiAce GL does not require a code 10 licence as it is classified as a light commercial vehicle

Having unveiled the all-new Quantum in May this year, Toyota has reinstated the 14-seat GL derivative of the previous generation model under the revived the HiAce moniker due to buyer demand.

Joining the taxi focused Ses’Fikile 16-seat model, the GL now serves as the flagship HiAce and while offered with two colour options; Ivory White and Quicksilver Metallic, is powered by a single engine; the stalwart 2.5 D-4D turbodiesel that sends its 75kW/260Nm to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Like the Ses’Fikile, the GL is built at Toyota’s Prospecton Plant in Durban, but unlike the equivalent Quantum, does not require a code 10 licence as it is classified as a light commercial vehicle.

PRICING

HIACE

Ses’Fikile 2.7 16-seat – R428 400

Ses’Fikile 2.5 D-4D 16-seat – R453 900

GL 2.5 D-4D 14-seat – R571 900

QUANTUM

Panel Van 2.8 GD-6 LWB – R491 200

Panel Van 2.8 GD-6 LWB (A/C) – R498 900

Panel Van 2.8 GD-6 SLWB – R527 900

Panel Van 2.8 GD-6 SLWB (A/C) – R535 600

Crew Bus 2.8 GD-6 LWB – R500 200

Crew Bus 2.8 GD-6 LWB (A/C) – R507 900

Crew Bus 2.8 GD-6 LWB (F+R A/C) – R513 600

GL 2.8 GD-6 LWB 11-seat – R618 700

GL 2.8 GD-6 LWB 14-seat – R635 000

VX 2.8 GD-6 AT – R843 600

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Toyota drops diesel Hilux GR Sport for V6 petrol in South America 28.11.2019
Toyota RAV4 Prime the 225 kW plug-in hybrid that will give South Africa a miss 22.11.2019
Orchids and Onions – Kudos for Ntando Mahlangu, Toyota’s tough message 16.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! SA wonders why ‘sick’ Zuma has supposedly gone to Cuba for medical treatment

Protests 202 Joburg firefighters dismissed after illegal strike

Crime WATCH: Fashion designer attacked, allegedly called k-word, ‘makwerekwere’, and shot at

News Update Stevens Mokgalapa voted out as Tshwane mayor in motion of no confidence

Rugby WATCH: Siya Kolisi signs with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation sports management


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition