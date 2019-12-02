Motoring News 2.12.2019 01:30 pm

Nissan South Africa’s new model wishlist without Sentra and Juke

Charl Bosch
Nissan South Africa’s new model wishlist without Sentra and Juke

Kicks ruled out despite it being “under study” and available in right-hand-drive

Nissan has officially confirmed that the highly awaited second generation Juke won’t be coming to South Africa for the time being.

Fresh from its unveiling in Barcelona three months ago, Nissan South Africa Media Relations Manager Veralda Schmidt made the announcement to The Citizen on the side-lines of the Datsun Go CVT unveiling last month, saying that emphasis will in be placed on the Qashqai that will receive a number of technical as well as safety upgrades within the coming weeks.

At the same time, Schmidt also ruled out the possibility of Nissan bringing the Kicks to South Africa as a direct, albeit more attainable replacement for the Juke despite it being “under study” and available in right-hand-drive.

“There is a guise of Kicks available in some Eastern markets, but it is not the same spec and the driving conditions in countries such as India are completely different than ours, so [although] there is a right-hand-drive Kicks, it is not optimised for South African conditions,” Schmidt said.

Also a non-starter is the new Sentra shown at the Los Angeles International Auto Show last month, with Schmidt attributing the slowdown in compact sedan sales and preference for SUVs and pick-ups as the biggest factors.

“We are catching the upper sedan market with our crossovers and sedans are more used in the transport environment where for instance a lot of Almeras are used in the Uber market, and the Sentra is way above that market, so there are no plans to bring the Sentra to South Africa because in that price range and specification, we have Qashqai for example”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Body-on frame Nissan SUV on the cards for South Africa 29.11.2019
Nissan Sentra puts on a sleeker suit in LA 25.11.2019
Nissan GT-R proves that it is still the real deal 14.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts An explainer on the hate speech vs freedom of expression judgment

News Update WATCH: Tanker collision causes fiery chaos on Van Reenen’s Pass

Crime More arrests made of ‘Christian Resistance’ for alleged terrorism plot

Courts Zuma expected to ‘buy time’ by now approaching the appeal court

Environment Medupi slammed as a sulphur-pumping climate crime that will kill thousands


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition