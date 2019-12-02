Motoring News 2.12.2019 09:49 am

Next Mazda MX-5 could go electric

Charl Bosch
Move towards an electric powertrain, if confirmed, will however not come at the cost of weight

On course to enter its fifth year in production next year, Mazda is reportedly eyeing a switch to electrification for next generation MX-5.

In an interview with Britain’s Autocar last month, R&D Head Ichiro Hirose said the move towards an electric powertrain, if confirmed, will however not come at the cost of weight as the MX-5 will continue to be a lightweight sports car.

Similarly, Mazda Design boss, Ikuo Maeda, told the publication that they are canvassing public opinions in an attempt to identify the ideal powertrain.

“The preference of people who enjoy driving sports cars might be changing, so we need to think about what direction society is going. We want to look at the best powertrain to keep the vehicle lightweight, but because of the diversifying requirements and preference, we need to explore various options. I don’t have the answer now but we need to make a vehicle that people can own without worrying that they are not being eco-friendly, Maeda said.

No word on when the next MX-5 will make its debut has been made.

