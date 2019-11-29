Halting of UK orders likely the end for GM developed Opel Mokka X

Opel’s United Kingdom sister brand, Vauxhall, has officially halted orders for the Mokka X after seven years and some 200 000 sales.

According to Autocar, the move effectively spells the end for the current generation Mokka that received the X moniker three years ago as part of an extensive model facelift to bring it in-line with the now French owned marque’s X’s range of crossover/SUVs, the Crossland X and Grandland X.

Although the publication reported last year that the next Mokka X would touch down in 2020 as an all-electric model based on PSA’s EMP1 platform used by the new Corsa, Peugeot 208 and 2008 as well as the DS 3 Crossback, it now claims that this will only happen in 2021 after the model’s anticipated debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March next year.

Like the Corsa however, the Mokka X is expected to feature the same drivetrain options, meaning the inclusion of both petrol and diesel engines together with the aforementioned electric motor powering the e-Corsa.

The switch to PSA architecture will therefore leave the Insignia Grand Sport and the Astra as the sole models to use hardware from former long-time parent company, General Motors, although the latter, which received PSA engines following a mild-life revision in August, will be fully PSA based when the all-new, EMP2 platform model arrives in 2021.

The Insignia meanwhile, which carries the Buick Regal designation in North America and the Holden ZB Commodore moniker in Australia, has also been spotted testing in Europe, but like the Astra, it will only move to a PSA platform once the current GM derived model’s production run ends in around two to three years’ time. Unlike the Mokka X, Corsa and Astra though, it will not be coming to South Africa anytime soon.

