Exclusive Range Rover Sport “Black” priced

Charl Bosch
Limited to 24 units, the bespoke Sport is based on the HSE Dynamic

Land Rover has introduced an ultra-limited edition version of the Range Rover Sport it claims “is straight from the Dark Side”.

Limited to 24 units, the bespoke Sport is based on the HSE Dynamic and benefits from 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels and a so-called Black Pack made up of a black mesh grille and black RANGE ROVER lettering on the bonnet, a contrasting black roof, black bonnet vents and black tailgate badging.

Inside, the heated and cooled front seats are trimmed in Ebony Windsor leather with the black theme expanding to the roofliner finished in Ebony Morzine. Dual eight-inch rear displays round the changes off.

Aside from the standard specification remaining otherwise unchanged, Land Rover has also kept the powertrain as is with the venerable 5.0-litre supercharged V8 again producing 386kW/625Nm, which is transferred to all four wheels via a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. In this guise, the Sport will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and top out at 250 km/h.

A five year/100 000 km maintenance plan is included in the R1 992 500 asking price.

