Ford Transit shows a new turn-of-face

Having unveiled the facelift Transit and Tourneo Custom last year, Ford has now expanded the aesthetic upgrades to the full-size Transit van and its chassis cab equivalent.

As with its smaller sibling, the icon of vans receives a new three-bar grille, reshaped headlights derived from the North American-spec Ranger, a redesigned front bumper and a reshaped bonnet.

The similarities continue inside where local models again lose out on the touchscreen infotainment system offered in Europe, Australia and North America, continuing instead with the smartphone inspired dashboard that still comes with Bluetooth, USB/Aux and voice recognition. Front and rear parking sensors, together with a reverse camera, can be had as an option on the van, with the sole new addition across the range being new seat materials.

Aside from steering wheel mounted audio controls, safety on all models consists out of a driver’s airbag with a passenger unit optional as part of the Comfort Package, ABS, EBD and BAS, Rollover Mitigation and Hill Launch Assist.

In terms of loading capability, the van is offered in two bodystyle configurations; the medium wheelbase (MWB) that boasts a payload of 1 325 kg, load volume of 10m3 and ability to haul Europallets measuring up to three metres in length, and the ELWB or extra-long wheelbase that can accommodate five Europallets up to 4.2 m in length and which has a load volume of 10m3 plus a 2 270 kg payload.

Further furnished with 12 tie-down hooks and dual barn doors, the van has a braked trailer towing capacity of 2 800 kg for the MWB and 3 500 kg for the ELWB, while the chassis cab is also available in MWB and ELWB bodystyles with respective payloads of 1 597 kg and 2 691 kg.

Just like the interior, Ford has opted not to make the Transit available with the 2.0 EcoBlue turbodiesel engine available in Europe and Australia, with the locally built 2.2 TDCi motor being employed instead. Producing 92kW/350Nm in MWB models and 114kW/385Nm in ELWB derivatives, the absence of the EcoBlue also rules out the six-speed automatic gearbox, resulting in a six-speed manual being the sole transmission option. On the MWB, drive is routed to the front wheels with the ELWB sending its grunt to the rear whilst featuring dual rear wheels.

A four year/120 000 km warranty and six year/90 000 km service plan in standard on all models.

PRICING

CHASSIS CAB

2.2 TDCI MWB – R477 000

2.2 TDCI ELWB – R589 300

VAN

2.2 TDCI MWB – R527 100

2.2 TDCI ELWB – R658 200

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.