Oil-burning GWM P-Series’ heart exposed

Charl Bosch
Heading for South Africa next year, yet more technical details has surfaced of Great Wall Motors’ (GWM) new P-Series pick-up.

While the Chinese automaker has already touched on specification details of its rival for the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, Australia’s carsguide.com.au has divulged output figures of the turbodiesel engine that will be offered alongside the already confirmed 2.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Set to arrive Down Under wearing the Cannon nomenclature instead of P-Series, the oil-burner will have the same 2.0-litre displacement as the petrol, but with power dropping from 140 kW to 120 kW and torque rising by 40 Nm to 400 Nm. As mentioned, the diesel will be paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic that first debuted in the Haval H9.

Like the petrol, the diesel will have a choice of rear-or-four-wheel-drive and more than likely with the same drive mode selector that offers three settings; Economic, Standard, Sport and, in case of the four-wheel gripping models, 4WD Low Range.

