Dual-clutch Hyundai i30 N will pack more punch

On course to make it’s highly awaited South African debut next year, the acclaimed Hyundai i30 N is however set to receive a number of technical updates before bowing out in 2023.

According to Australia’s caradvice.com.au, the N will be subjected to a mid-life facelift next year, before receiving the long delayed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that has faced numerous false starts since being announced last year.

Initially pencilled-in for 2019, the multi-clutch ‘box has subsequently been pushed back to early 2020, but will only arrive Down Under in 2021 as an alternative to the standard six-speed manual.

Speaking to the online publication however, Hyundai R&D boss Albert Biermann said the self-shifting transmission’s wait will not be in vain as it will allow for more power to be extracted from the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that currently offers 184 kW and 202 kW in the flagship Performance version.

“When the eight-speed wet double-clutch comes, we will crank a little bit more power out of it. When we add the double-clutch transmission that will have a strong impact on the i30 N, because it is not a normal automatic transmission, this is something really special,” Biermann said.

Denouncing the need for any chassis changes to occur when the ‘box becomes available, Biermann also confirmed that a second generation i30 N is being developed when next the i30 arrives in 2023, but stopped short of confirming the publication’s claim of it adopting an hybrid powertrain.

“Of course there will be a next i30 N. I cannot tell you when and what it will be, but of course we are working on it (and) on concepts already. We have all kinds of concepts, and as you know we have everything available at Hyundai: mild hybrid, hybrid, plug-in, battery, fuel cell, so we will figure out something,” he said.

At present, South Africa is only expected to receive the i30 N Performance, but final specification has not yet been revealed.

