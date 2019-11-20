New Mercedes-Benz CLA finally the mini-CLS you want

In an extensive resume that includes the creation of the world’s first mass produced automobile, the Benz Patent Motorwagen, the supposed first super car in the shape of the 300 SL “Gullwing” and more recently, the S-Class that is acknowledged as the preview model for future technologies, it is hard not to associate Mercedes-Benz in the creation of niches. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the term ‘‘niche’’ is defined as ‘‘a position that is suitable for a small group of the same type’’, or offering a ‘‘product that is not offered by others’’. In the automotive world though, the latter...

In an extensive resume that includes the creation of the world’s first mass produced automobile, the Benz Patent Motorwagen, the supposed first super car in the shape of the 300 SL “Gullwing” and more recently, the S-Class that is acknowledged as the preview model for future technologies, it is hard not to associate Mercedes-Benz in the creation of niches.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the term ‘‘niche’’ is defined as ‘‘a position that is suitable for a small group of the same type’’, or offering a ‘‘product that is not offered by others’’. In the automotive world though, the latter definition does not take long to become irrelevant and in 2004, Mercedes-Benz’s dramatic spin on the luxury sedan resulted in the creation of another niche which today has extended to include SUVs.

In the words of a well-known British television presenter, the CLS rated as a “boring four-door saloon which looked like an elegant two-door coupe”. With its sloping fastback design, the CLS soon became a trendsetting model that resulted in what we know today as the four-door coupe.

As successful as Stuttgart had been with pulling off the CLS, its aim of filling or creating a niche for every buyer didn’t go off entirely as well with some when it applied the coupe touch to the A-Class six years ago. Inspired by the second generation CLS, the CLA offered the entry-point to Mercedes-Benz’s sedan line-up, but was criticised for its strange looks and not feeling like a proper Benz to drive among others.

The decision then to renew the CLA for a second generation more than likely took a number of observers by surprise when the wraps came off in January as it had already been succeeded six months before by the A-Class Sedan as the smallest booted three-pointed star.

Now the third model within the A-Class range, the CLA made its South African debut last month and upon arrival for the seven-day testing period recently, caused for more than a few gasps from its minder and onlookers. Viewed in profile, the CLA makes no bones about which linage from the Benz family it comes from, but unlike its predecessor, it cuts a much more sleeker and elegant figure by finally living up to the CLS legend.

While the application of Mercedes-Benz’s current rear facia design for its coupe models will not be to everyone’s taste, what did receive universal praise was the optional AMG Line styling pack (R50 175) that had been combined with the Night Package (R7 200) and its sinister looking Designo Mountain Grey Magno (R31 450) matte finish.

Inside, there is also little doubt about the CLA’s origins, although in the case of our 200 tester, the gloves had been taken off completely as it came specced with every optional extra you could have. This included the dual 10.25-inch display (R11 100), the seat memory pack (R10 710), ambient lighting (R4 500), ventilated and cooled front seats (R15 100) finished in striking two-tone red leather, an upgraded sound system (R4 250) and a panoramic sliding sunroof (R15 800) to name but a few.

Like the B200 that preceded it, the minimalist design combined with the red leather, aluminium inlays and piano key black detailing makes the interior feel premium and expensive despite the odd scratchy surface, while the MBUX infotainment system is as intuitive as ever regardless if you use the haptic touchpad, the screen itself or say the command, Hey Mercedes.

Unfortunately, one of the CLA’s biggest headaches has carried over from its predecessor in the form of minimal rear headroom, compounded by not only the sloping roofline, but also that sunroof. Somewhat surprisingly, the CLA’s boot is bigger than the A-Class Sedan by measuring 460-litres as opposed to 420-litres.

Up front, the CLA 200 is powered by the same 1.3-litre M 282 turbocharged petrol engine as the B200 and A200 that produces 120kW/250Nm. The result of Daimler cooperating with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the blown four-pot is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gear box, but like in the B200, the initial willingness to perform tapers off into a strained engine note when the revs climb, exasperated by sudden downshifts as the box goes gear hunting to keep the engine spooling.

It remains a disappointing trait of the 200 A-Class family as the drivetrain cannot stem its prowess moments after setting off. Sporadic moments in Sport mode using the Dynamic Select system and using the gear shift paddles made for improved progress and sharper throttle response, but also a more boisterous engine note and an eventual best consumption of 8.3l/100km, admittedly while doing the daily commute for most of the weeklong tenure.

While there is no doubt that Mercedes-Benz has done its homework more thoroughly with the new CLA, some sorting out is still required with the biggest being that drivetrain.

It is however much more appealing than before but as mentioned, the sheer excess of options fitted drove the sticker price up from R571 006 to a whopping R896 891. Spec carefully though, and if the hard ride associated with the AMG pack is of little concern, then the CLA makes for a worthwhile alternative over the ‘‘sedate’’ nature of the A-Class Sedan.

