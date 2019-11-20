 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Motoring News 20.11.2019 08:50 am

Smooth operating Lexus RX enhanced further

Mark Jones
PREMIUM!
Smooth operating Lexus RX enhanced further

Photo: Cornel van Heerden

There is a model to suit every taste from the RX 350 EX and its long wheelbase equivalent, to the RX 450h SE and the RX 350 F Sport

Lexus’ midsize SUV, the RX, has undergone a mid-life upgrade along with a bit of a nip and tuck, and we got to experience them in and around a very wet George in the Western Cape. There is a model to suit every taste, from the RX 350 EX and its long wheelbase equivalent to the two we got to drive, the RX 450h SE and the RX 350 F Sport. Looking at the pictures you can tell that this an evolutionary styling update on an already classy looking SUV. Photo: Cornel van Heerden The basics...
Related Stories
Toyota and Lexus preview the future in Tokyo 30.10.2019
Lexus shelves plans for all-new IS F 28.10.2019
Orchids and Onions – Lexus puts the Greta in Green 26.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.