Smooth operating Lexus RX enhanced further

Photo: Cornel van Heerden The basics...

Lexus’ midsize SUV, the RX, has undergone a mid-life upgrade along with a bit of a nip and tuck, and we got to experience them in and around a very wet George in the Western Cape.

There is a model to suit every taste, from the RX 350 EX and its long wheelbase equivalent to the two we got to drive, the RX 450h SE and the RX 350 F Sport. Looking at the pictures you can tell that this an evolutionary styling update on an already classy looking SUV.

The basics consist of a signature Lexus grille, slimmer and sharper headlights and at the rear you get a redesigned lower bumper and new L-motif design LED combination lights. This package rides on standard 20-inch alloy wheels, while new colours have been added.

Finally, the RX offers seamless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Voice control can be enabled via Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant if using an Android device. MyLexus gives you access to connected services via a dedicated app, while the RX is equipped as standard with an on-board WiFi hotspot and a 15 GB data plan.

You can purchase additional data. The RX has just about everything you can think of in terms of technology and luxury. The RX features a full suite of passive and active safety systems, ranging from 10 airbags to the latest VSC system with active cornering assist, and now the RX features a blind-spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.

The Lexus Safety System+ (pre-collision safety system and autonomous emergency braking) is standard for the F Sport and hybrid models. This version gains night-time pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, while the speed active cruise control is now linked with new lane-trace assist.

The fourth-generation RX 450h SE is the first vehicle in the luxury segment to offer a self-charging hybrid powertrain. The silky smooth 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 engine is paired with powerful electric motors and the 450h SE offers 230 kW of effortless urge. Running through the Continuously Variable Transmission and all-wheel drive, the claimed 0-100 km/h time is 7.7 sec.

Offered for the first time in this country, the RX 350 F Sport features more aggressive styling. And just like its hybrid sibling, the F Sport petrol offers a 3.5-litre V6, but minus the electric urge, delivers 221 kW of power and 370 Nm of torque down through a smooth shifting eight-speed traditional torque converter transmission to all four wheels.

PRICING

RX 350 EX – R1 012 000

RX 350 L EX – R1 087 000

RX 450h SE – R1 315 800

RX 350 F Sport – R1 132 200

