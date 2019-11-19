Motoring News 19.11.2019 03:37 pm

Special edition Mahindra KUV 100 NXT dares(s) to be different

Charl Bosch
Special edition Mahindra KUV 100 NXT dares(s) to be different

#DARE rides on black 14-inch alloy wheels and further comes with black #DARE decals at the base of the rear doors and on the bootlid

Regularly placed behind the Pik-Up as its second best-selling model, Mahindra has added a new derivative to the KUV 100 NXT range in the form of the #DARE.

Slotting-in between the entry-level K2+ and K6+ albeit with the former serving as a base, the #DARE rides on black 14-inch alloy wheels and further comes with black #DARE decals at the base of the rear doors and on the bootlid, a dual-tone paint finish and inside, a unique parcel shelf and carpets, as well as a bespoke Pioneer sound system with a smartphone cradle. Specification is otherwise unchanged from the K2+.

Providing forward motivation, the #DARE is offered with the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine that pumps out 61kW/115Nm, which is delivered to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 5.9 L/100 km.

Priced at R155 999, a R13 000 premium over the K2+ but R33 000 less than the K6+, the #DARE also comes standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty plus a three year/50 000 km powertrain warranty.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mahindra unveils the Thar Adventure Series 12.3.2019
Mahindra delivers first order to SA rental fleet industry 10.12.2018
Refreshed Mahindra KUV100 NXT set to become even more popular 11.10.2018


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Did Eskom CEO De Ruyter ‘destroy’ Nampak or save it from ‘going under’?

Accidents State advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt dies after accidental shooting at court

Motoring News Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being

Columns Xhosa pride or just plain tribalism?

World US no longer calls Israeli settlements illegal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition