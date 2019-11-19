Special edition Mahindra KUV 100 NXT dares(s) to be different

Regularly placed behind the Pik-Up as its second best-selling model, Mahindra has added a new derivative to the KUV 100 NXT range in the form of the #DARE.

Slotting-in between the entry-level K2+ and K6+ albeit with the former serving as a base, the #DARE rides on black 14-inch alloy wheels and further comes with black #DARE decals at the base of the rear doors and on the bootlid, a dual-tone paint finish and inside, a unique parcel shelf and carpets, as well as a bespoke Pioneer sound system with a smartphone cradle. Specification is otherwise unchanged from the K2+.

Providing forward motivation, the #DARE is offered with the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine that pumps out 61kW/115Nm, which is delivered to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 5.9 L/100 km.

Priced at R155 999, a R13 000 premium over the K2+ but R33 000 less than the K6+, the #DARE also comes standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty plus a three year/50 000 km powertrain warranty.

