Toyota calls off hot Yaris GR-4’ reveal amidst halted WRC Australia

Toyota has reportedly cancelled the planned unveiling of the Yaris GR-4 this weekend due the postponing of the penultimate round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Australia.

According to carsguide.com.au, the Japanese automaker’s decision comes after organisers halted the event due to the devastating bushfires that have been causing widespread destruction around the base of Coffs Harbour in the state of New South Wales.

Despite the event’s annulment, Toyota has however provided more details by announcing that the ‘4’ suffix from the nomenclature has been dropped completely, thereby resulting in the newcomer branding the GR or Gazoo Racing designation only.

Unknown though is whether it will be offered under the GR Sport banner, meaning only exterior and interior revisions as well as mildly tweaked dynamics, or the GR designation that calls for increased power. What is known is that it will not carry the GRMN badge as previous generation Yaris (pictured) that saw a limited production run of 400 units worldwide.

Aside from the technical details remaining a mystery, the removal of the digit in question has sparked speculation that the GR might be front-wheel-drive and not four-wheel-drive as alluded to in the teaser image released last week.

A new date for the unveiling has not yet been announced.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.