Ferrari’s tribute to 1950’s Rome becomes reality

Ferrari has not rest on its laurels following the unveilings of the F8 Tributo coupe and Spyder, the SF90 Stradale and the 812 GTS earlier this year, as it took the wraps off of the all-new Roma on Wednesday evening (13 November).

As its name suggests, the Roma is named after the Italian capital and according to the Prancing Horse, is meant to evoke “the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ’60s”, while offering “discerning clients the finesse and refinement that brings the concept of “la Dolce Vita” right up to date”.

Measuring 4 656 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 670 mm, height of 1 301 mm and width of 1 974 mm, the Roma provides seating for four in a 2+2 configuration and comes powered by the F8’s 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been reworked to produce 456kW/760Nm.

Paired to the same eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox derived from the SF90 and weighing in at 1 475 kg, Ferrari claims that the Roma will dispatch the 0-100 km/h mark in 3.4 seconds and race from 0-200 km/h in 9.3 seconds before going on to a top speed of over 320 km/h.

No further details or indeed pricing were revealed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.