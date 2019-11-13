Motoring News 13.11.2019 03:43 pm

Datsun drops Go/Go+ pedal count to two

Charl Bosch
CVT has now been included on the local market Go and Go+, together with a segment first Vehicle Dynamic Control system

With a report last month suggesting that it might get the chop as part of a cost cutting exercise, Datsun has continued seemingly unaffected with the latest model introduced being a CVT equipped version of the controversial but strong selling Go and Go+ MPV.

Unveiled in India towards the end of September, the CVT has now been included on the local market Go and Go+ line-up, together with a segment first Vehicle Dynamic Control system confirmed at the model’s first facelift unveiling last year.

While no further details were provided, chance are that  the CVT will be fitted as an option on the top-spec Go and Go+ Lux models with spec remaining unchanged, as will the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine rated at 50kW/104Nm. Final pricing will be announced at the official model launch next week.

