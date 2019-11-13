Powered-up Nissan Micra priced

Having previewed the more powerful 1.0-litre turbocharged engine last week, Nissan has officially released price and spec details of the updated Micra.

Despite carrying the N Sport moniker in Europe, the new engine, which develops 84kW/180Nm and comes with an overboost function that raises the latter by 20 Nm for short bursts,will be available in three trim levels and slot-in above the carryover 66kW/170Nm 898 cc motor.

Hooked to six-speed manual gearbox and displacing 999 cc, the powertrain results in a top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and a claimed fuel consumption of five litres per 100 km with emissions rated below the 120 g/km threshold at 115 g/km.

Starting the range off with the 898 cc derivative now being offered in Visia, Acenta and Acenta Plus guises, the latter grade serves as the 1.0-litre entry point and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, sports tuned suspension, a leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel and gear lever, auto on/off headlights with integrated daytime running LEDs, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a four-speaker sound system and cloth seats.

The list of standard spec also includes an integrated bootlid spoiler, push-button start, electric windows all around, keyless entry, 60/40 split rear seat, ABS with EBD and BAS, six airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Hill Start Assist, 360 degree camera system, rear parking sensors, traction control, Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning.

Moving one up, the Tekna adds full LED headlights, rain sense wipers, automatic air-conditioning and a six-speaker Bose sound system, while the flagship Tekna Plus boasts leather upholstery, heated front seats and a choice of two interior colours; Enigma Black and Invigorating Red.

Standard across the range is a six year/150 000 km warranty and a three year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Micra 0.9 Visia – R252 800

Micra 0.9 Acenta – R279 400

Micra 0.9 Acenta Plus – R295 400

Micra 1.0 Acenta Plus – R305 900

Micra 1.0 Tekna – R326 300

Micra 1.0 Tekna Plus – R336 900

